Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.83.

Prologis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $109.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

