Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

