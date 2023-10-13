PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PTC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PTC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 373,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $152.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $910,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

