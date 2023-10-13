PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.12

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 10490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

