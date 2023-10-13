Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

