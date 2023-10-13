Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Reduced by Zacks Research

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 303,324 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

