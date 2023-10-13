Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $130.50 on Friday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $136.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICF International news, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $412,065.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,299.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at $276,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $1,151,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

