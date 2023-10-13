Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Raised by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $201,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

