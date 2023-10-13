Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.04. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 3.6 %

GPI opened at $251.59 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $148.18 and a twelve month high of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

