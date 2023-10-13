Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By Zacks Research

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

