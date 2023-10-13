Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.38 and a 200 day moving average of $298.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $219.55 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.