Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.40. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.