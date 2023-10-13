Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Raised by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

RGLD stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

