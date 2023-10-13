Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Increased by Analyst

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IEX. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

IEX stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $195.27 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,196,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

