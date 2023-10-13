QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.12. The company had a trading volume of 350,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

