QUASA Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $133,349.09 and $1,683.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,883.81 or 0.99985987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00111745 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,850.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

