QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.30 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

View Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,749,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after buying an additional 340,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after buying an additional 292,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 743.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 237,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.