Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

