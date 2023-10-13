Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 5.8%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 104,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 46,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RANI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 116.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $179,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

