Raymond Debbane Acquires 508,306 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Debbane purchased 508,306 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $579,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 849,153 shares in the company, valued at $968,034.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raymond Debbane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Raymond Debbane acquired 148,820 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $153,284.60.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.63% and a negative net margin of 32,038.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

