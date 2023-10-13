Raymond James Cuts Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target to $26.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st.

KARO opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $485.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Karooooo by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

