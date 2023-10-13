Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 24,911 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

