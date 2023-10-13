Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

