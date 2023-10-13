Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

