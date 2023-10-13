Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RSG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

