Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Murphy Oil (MUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) recently:

10/12/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $41.00.

10/5/2023 – Murphy Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Murphy Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

Get Murphy Oil Co alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267 over the last three months. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.