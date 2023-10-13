Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2026 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

CTAS stock opened at $514.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $525.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

