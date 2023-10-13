Reviewing Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ainos has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ainos and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $2.87 million 4.17 -$14.01 million ($0.87) -0.68 LivaNova $1.02 billion 2.50 -$86.25 million ($1.82) -26.08

Profitability

Ainos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ainos and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35% LivaNova -8.94% 11.60% 6.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ainos and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 4 2 0 2.33

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.93%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Ainos.

Summary

LivaNova beats Ainos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. It also engages in research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

