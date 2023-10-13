Reviewing Biotricity (BTCY) and Its Peers

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million -$18.66 million -1.27 Biotricity Competitors $520.82 million $23.55 million 27.44

Analyst Recommendations

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Biotricity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity Competitors 206 1136 1376 40 2.45

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Biotricity’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Biotricity Competitors -126.95% -110.28% -19.95%

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

