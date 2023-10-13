Reviewing Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY) & J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Hilton Food Group (OTCMKTS:HLFGY – Get Free Report) and J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Food Group and J&J Snack Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Food Group N/A N/A N/A J&J Snack Foods 4.34% 8.50% 5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hilton Food Group and J&J Snack Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Food Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 J&J Snack Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

J&J Snack Foods has a consensus target price of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Given J&J Snack Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe J&J Snack Foods is more favorable than Hilton Food Group.

76.1% of J&J Snack Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of J&J Snack Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Food Group and J&J Snack Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J&J Snack Foods $1.38 billion 2.12 $47.24 million $3.41 44.59

J&J Snack Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Hilton Food Group.

Summary

J&J Snack Foods beats Hilton Food Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Food Group

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls. The company also offers meals, that includes sandwiches, wraps, baguettes, hummus, salad, pizza, garlic bread, soup, ready meals, pasta sauce, meal kits, slow cooked, and ready to cook foods. The company supplies its products for international food retailers. It operates in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Portugal, Australia, and New Zealand. Hilton Food Group plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Huntingdon, the United Kingdom.

About J&J Snack Foods

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR. TWISTER, SOFT PRETZEL BITES, SOFTSTIX, SOFT PRETZEL BUNS, TEXAS TWIST, BAVARIAN BAKERY, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, KIM & SCOTT'S GOURMET PRETZELS, SERIOUSLY TWISTED!, BRAUHAUS, and AUNTIE ANNE'S brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN' DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, SOUR PATCH, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the TIO PEPE'S and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands. The company also provides bakery products, such as biscuits, fig and fruit bars, cookies, breads, rolls, crumbs, muffins, and donuts under the MRS. GOODCOOKIE, READI-BAKE, COUNTRY HOME, MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, and HILL & VALLEY brands, as well as under private labels; and frozen beverages under the ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE brands. In addition, it offers funnel cakes under the THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY brand, as well as various other food products; and sells machines and machine parts to other food and beverage companies. The company sells its products through a network of food brokers, independent sales distributors, and direct sales force. It serves snack bars and food stand locations in chain, department and mass merchandising stores, malls and shopping centers, fast food and casual dining restaurants, stadiums and sports arenas, leisure and theme parks, convenience stores, movie theatres, warehouse club stores, schools, colleges and other institutions, and independent retailers. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

