Reviewing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) & Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Firm Capital Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 29.33% 5.75% 3.27% Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion 8.25 $482.86 million $2.14 27.60 Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Regency Centers and Firm Capital Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and Firm Capital Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 6 0 3.00 Firm Capital Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $69.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Firm Capital Property Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

