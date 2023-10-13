Reviewing Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Safety Shot and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Yatsen -8.98% -6.25% -5.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Shot and Yatsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 6.38 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.62 Yatsen $537.34 million 0.75 -$118.22 million ($0.08) -12.88

Safety Shot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Shot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yatsen beats Safety Shot on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

