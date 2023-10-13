Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. 8,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,925. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $98,384.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $556,130.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,115.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $98,384.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $556,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,139 shares of company stock worth $736,567. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

