Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 15,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,946. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Insider Activity

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $467,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $98,384.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,130.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $467,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,139 shares of company stock worth $736,567. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 95.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1,915.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

