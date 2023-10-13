Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. 689,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,414. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.