Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.78

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 50093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Riskified Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $613.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Riskified by 39.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 344.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Riskified by 18.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,573,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

