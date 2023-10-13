Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.30.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.