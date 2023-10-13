Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,671.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,932 shares of company stock worth $5,437,784. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,776 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

