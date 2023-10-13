Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,680.04 or 0.06269796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $899.62 million and $7.06 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 535,477 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 535,737.27046216 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,676.19828311 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,965,022.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

