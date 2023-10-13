RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,953.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RKFL opened at $0.20 on Friday. RocketFuel Blockchain has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16.
About RocketFuel Blockchain
