Rockland Trust Co. Buys 270 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

