Rockland Trust Co. Has $218,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

