Rockland Trust Co. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.9 %

FIS stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

