Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Alteryx Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AYX opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. Analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alteryx by 471.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alteryx by 129.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 858,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 483,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

