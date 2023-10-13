Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $17.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 380.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ OM traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.34. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.18 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

