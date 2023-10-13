Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 82,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

