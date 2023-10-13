Royal Bank of Canada Trims Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Target Price to $138.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

