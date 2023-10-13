RTX Co. (RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on December 14th

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

RTX has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RTX to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

