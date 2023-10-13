Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 175.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

