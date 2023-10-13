Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 92,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 120,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.