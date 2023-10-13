Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 92,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 120,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
